‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dead at 91

(NEXSTAR) — Christopher Plummer, best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” died Friday morning. He was 91.

Variety reports Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife by his side.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” to the voice of the villain in 2009′s “Up” and as a canny lawyer in Broadway’s “Inherit the Wind.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 26: Christopher Plummer attends the “The Exception” Premiere – 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at the BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)







FILE – This March 26, 2015 file photo shows Christopher Plummer, left, and Julie Andrews, cast members in the classic film “The Sound of Music,” at a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles. Andrews released a memoir, “Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years,” which hits shelves on Oct. 15, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Christopher Plummer is helped by attendants as he puts his footprints in cement during a ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Friday, March 27, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The hand and footprints of actor Christopher Plummer are seen following a ceremony for him outside the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Friday, March 27, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was “humorless and one-dimensional.” Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as “The Sound of Mucus” or “S&M.”

“We tried so hard to put humor into it,” he told The Associated Press in 2007. “It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure.”

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty.

Plummer had a remarkable film renaissance late in life, which began with his acclaimed performance as Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” continued in films such 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 2009′s The Last Station,” in which he played a deteriorating Tolstoy and was nominated for an Oscar.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashioned manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager told Variety in a statement. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots.”

Christopher Plummer in character April 19, 1967, will play the lead in Antony and Cleopatra this summer in Stratford, Ontario. The Canadian actor, 37, will be making his first appearance in Canada in five years. (AP Photo)

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, center and U.S. actor Zac Gallican, left, and Joanna Pacula stand in front of the Kommandantur headquarters during the shooting of Crossings a television series for ABC-TV in Vincennes, Paris Suburb Oct. 23, 1985. The five-hour mini-series has been adapted for the television by Bill and Jo Lamond. The teleplay of the Danielle Steel novel, dealing with the effect of World War II on the lives of various wealthy and influential people, was written by the Lamonds. (AP Photo/Merliac)

In his own beard and a putty nose, Christopher Plummer plays the title role in the TV version of Rostands Cyrano de Bergerac Dec. 9, 1962 on NBC. The 33-year-old Canadian-born actor has turned down fat TV and stage roles to take time out to play Shakespeare in Canada and England. He feels that modern playwriting is so commercial it cannot match the classical in developing a young actors craft. (AP Photo)

Canadian-born actor Christopher Plummer, who held off film work until he had established a solid reputation on the stage, pictured in his part of Commodus, Emperor of Rome, in the film The fall of the Roman Empire in character March 15, 1963. The 33-year-old actor will receive a quarter of a million dollars for the film role. (AP Photo)

An array of stars grace the stage of Broadways Palace Theater in New York, May 3, 1983, during a Parade of Stars benefit for the Actors Fund of America. Backed by a chorus line, the participants include, from left, Christopher Plummer, Carol Channing, Richard Kiley, Lauren Bacall, David Cassidy, Gwen Verdon and Bonnie Franklin. The entertainment gala will be aired on television later this May. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Actor Christopher Plummer, right, presents the award for best actress in a supporting role to Anne Hathaway for “Les Miserables” during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday Feb. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Christopher Plummer accepts the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for Beginners during the 84th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.