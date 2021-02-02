Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook reported dead at 95

(AP) – Actor Hal Holbrook, who played Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” in 1976, has reportedly died at the age of 95.

The celebrated star of stage and screen received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild” in 2007, and was famous for his award-winning one-man show about Mark Twain.

FILE – Actor Hal Holbrook hold his Emmy Award for best actor in a drama series for his role in “The Senator” at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on May 10, 1971. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)

FILE – Hal Holbrook and Dixie Carter arrive at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2008. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

FILE – Actor Hal Holbrook, who plays Mark Twain in “Mark Twain Tonight!” appears in his dressing room in New York on April 10, 1959. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Ruben Goldberg, File)

FILE – Actor Hal Holbrook appears during an interview in his New York apartment on Feb. 8, 1973. Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press Tuesday. He was 95. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)

Actor Hal Holbrook, right, and Larry Hagman attend a champagne party preceding film premiere of ?Somebody Killed Her Husband,? Sept. 28, 1978. (AP Photo/George Brich)

FILE – Actor Hal Holbrook greets patrons in stage make-up following his one man performance in “Mark Twain Tonight” at the University of Texas at Tyler, Texas, in this Jan. 13, 2007 file photo. The crowd sang happy 175th birthday to Mark Twain before the lights went down at the Clemens Center, Tuesday night Nov. 30, 2010 then laughed along with the nearest incarnation of the late author and humorist: Hal Holbrook. The 85-year-old actor once again put on his white suit and makeup and reminisced, wisecracked, smoked and scolded Tuesday night in the latest, and not the last, stage re-enactment of Twain’s world famous speaking engagements from the turn of the 20th century. Twain died 100 years ago in April and is buried in Elmira, home to the family of his adored wife, Olivia. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman, File)

American actor Hal Holbrook pictured with Italian actresses Monica Vitti, left and Giulietta Masina, at a private cocktail party in Rome, Nov. 7, 1960. Holbrook is here for a recital tour with works of America?s great humorist Mark Twain. (AP Photo/Cesare Rocca)

Hal Holbrook receives Tony award for best dramatic actor in his one-man show “Mark Twain Tonight!”from presenter Betty Comden at the Rainbow Room in New York, June 16, 1966. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris)

Hal Holbrook, the beleaguered skipper of ?Pueblo,? and Cicely Tyson, star of ?The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” hold the Emmy statuettes they won from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, May 28, 1974 in Los Angeles. They were named best actor and actress of the year in specials or limited series. (AP photo/David F. Smith)

Hal Holbrook is in costume, before putting on mustache and beard, for the role of Hotspur in ?Henry IV, Part I,? at the American Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Connecticut, April 26, 1962. Holbrook?s one-man show as Mark Twain made him a star so young that now, at 37, he had to fight to win a chance to play other parts. (AP Photo)

Sen. Charles Mathias, Jr., R-Md., walks to breakfast with actor Hal Holbrook in Washington, June 9, 1970 who is in Washington making the rounds with the senator in preparations for a political role. (AP Photo)

President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter meet with actor Hal Holbrook backstage at the John. F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Art’s in Washington on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 1977. The Carter saw Holbrook perform in “Mark Twain Tonight” Martin Feinstein, a Kennedy Center official stands beside Holbrook. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower shakes hands with Mark Twain New York actor Hal Holbrook at the conclusion of the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner on Oct. 12, 1959 in Washington. The 34-year-old Holbrook, one of many theatrical stars to appear in the variety show presented in honor of the President, takes the part of Mark Twain in a Broadway show. (AP Photo/Bob Schutz)

Emile Hirsch and Hal Holbrook onstage at the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

He also starred in “Lincoln” (2012), “The Firm” (1993) and “Wall Street” (1987), along with a wide variety of TV series including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Sopranos.”