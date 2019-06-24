Join Local 3 for Explore the U.P. Shore: Winter Edition, and experience the true winter wonderland of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula!

Hosts Mollie Hollebeke and Eric Urban take you on a snowy journey across the U.P. to showcase a few of the cool places to ski & snowmobile. Plus, Mollie and Eric get on the ice with a few Michigan Tech hockey players, and try their hand at curling. The show also features a cozy rental cabin in Au Train that was gracious enough to accommodate the entire EUPS crew.

Airs Thursday January 24th at 7:30 pm

Encore presentation on Sunday January 27th at 12:30 pm

