Island Resort Championship feels like a ‘homecoming’ for two LPGA hopefuls

Harris, Michigan (WJMN) – The Island Resort Championship is a homecoming for two Michigan natives looking to play their way to the LPGA.

“Well I love how lush and pure it is and that’s what you would expect from a Michigan course,” said Shasta Averyhardt, a Flint native who currently resides in Florida. “The greens are rolling really nice and everything is just in great shape. So, I’ve been living in Florida right now and the bermuda grass, after a while you kind of want to experience the bent grass again because that’s what I grew up with. So, it’s been really nice.”

“I think it’s the course, I think it’s the environment, I think it’s kind of everything,” Sarah Hoffman, a Saline, Michigan native. “You just get good vibes here. Being from Michigan it’s always awesome to come back to Michigan. The volunteers are awesome. The course is just great. It’s always in good condition. There are a couple of good scoring opportunities, but there are a couple of holes that make you think a little bit too. So, anything can happen and it’s a really good test.”

Both say day one had their ups and downs, but they are hopeful heading into day two.

“Well I actually had a really good ball-striking day,” said Averyhardt. “I didn’t capitalize on the putting thought. So, tomorrow we get the putts rolling and we go a little bit lower than we did today.”

“The first few holes I started off a little bit rough, but I was able to come back and was -2 on the last 11 holes,” said Hoffman. “So, I showed some grit there. I was +6 on the first six, so not the start you want to the tournament. But I’m hoping to make more birdies tomorrow and I’m really happy with how I ended and the mental grind out there after a rough start.”

And even the weather felt like home.

“We had great weather. I am not a 95 and humid fan,” said Hoffman. “I don’t even know what the temperature is today, but 65 and 75 overcast is perfect. So, it was great today.”

“I loved it. Actually, today I was really happy with the overcast,” said Averyhardt. “It wasn’t too hot, it wasn’t too chilly. I just really love being up here. It felt really good this week. I just worked really hard on a couple of areas of my game I needed to strengthen and I always just feel really good here, it’s my home state.”

You can follow the competitors at this year’s Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass using the OFFICIAL LEADERBOARD.

