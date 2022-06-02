HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – The road to the LPGA will once again go through Harris with the Return of the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass. It’s one of 21 stops on this year’s Epson Tour.

“It kicks off our golf season and we’re hosting our eleventh event with the now Epson Tour,” Said Tony Mancilla, Chair of the Island Resort Championship. “It’s very exciting stuff. We value the partnership with them. It’s something that draws a lot of attention to our course and our resort It’s just something that allows us to expose our course on a more national basis.”

A field of 144 of the best up-and-coming women golfers from around the world will be participating in the Island Resort Championship. The top ten money winners at the end of the tour will automatically earn LPGA membership for the following year.

“Our course really separates the best from the rest,” said Mancilla. “What I mean is that about 20% of these players will eventually be on the LPGA. But 70% of our ten winners played on the LPGA. So it seems to identify the best players and even the second and third place players have ended up going up. So it’s really a high-quality course and it would match any course they play on the LPGA.”

The Island Resort Championship will be bigger and better than ever thanks to a new partnership with the international brand: Epson.

“Well we have an expanded field,” said Mancilla. “The Epson Tour has agreements with other tours around the world and their bringing ten of the top players internationally. 35 countries are represented and 40 states are. It’s an international event and it’s the only international event in the U.P. that I know of. We’ve grown with the tour. When we got in there were 15 events and the average purse was $110,000. Now there are 21 events and the average purse is over $200,000. So, our event has grown along with the Epson Tour.”

“The ability to promote our tour through their channels is pretty exciting for us,” said Tim Kramer, the Director of Tournament Affairs for the Epson Tour. “I think it’s exciting the Epson folks have put on our players. They made a commitment right out of the gate that a big part of our relationship was going to be reducing entry fees for our players. I think through the Epson relationship and the challenge that there going to put out there for our tournaments to continually improve and to continually increase purses, to close kind of the gap more and more between the men on the Cornferry Tour is our goal.”

Sophie Hausmann is fourth on this year’s money list through nine events and is hoping to continue her strong play with her return to Sweetgrass.

“I think it’s a great challenge,” said Hausmann. “The greens are rolling very well and I think especially for us players that’s a good thing if it’s in good condition then it’s pretty much a fair game. You definitely want to put yourself in good positions on the greens because otherwise, it is tough. I think it fits well for ball-strikers. If you hit it far you can take advantage of the par 5’s and a couple of tricky pathways. I feel like you do want to have a game plan there but other than that, we saw some low scoring. So embrace it and try to make some birdies out there.”

While the competition is fierce, the Island Resort and Casino make for a truly one-of-a-kind stop for the players.

“I think the opportunity of doing some gambling and I heard the waterpark just opened,” said Hausmann. “I think gives us players a little bit of excitement off the course because the week does get long and you do need to stretch and if it’s right there you don’t even need to drive anywhere and that’s even better.”

The Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass will run from June 24th to the 26th. A three-day pass is $10 for adults and kids get in free.

If you’re planning on attending the event here are some important tips for spectators:

Wear sunscreen; sunglasses or visor recommended.

Wear comfortable walking shoes or golf spikes.

If you bring a phone, set it to a vibrate setting.

Players are happy to pose for photos and sign autographs only after their rounds. The best time to request autographs is after the player has signed her scorecard.

There are sets of Spectator Grandstands located at various locations on the course.

