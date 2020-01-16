ABA therapy for Autism

David Gulacsy and his wife have a busy household, Sara’s the oldest. And then twins Evan and William.

David Gulacsy said, “The twin boys was a big deal because it was like how are we going to handle twins?”

As they grew the twins began to do things out of the ordinary, hoarding their toys and throwing food. So, David and his wife took them for an evaluation.

Gulacsy said, “And immediately when we went there, it was like black and white to them. It was, yep, your kids are both on the spectrum. Your emotions are everywhere. It’s hard. It was very tough.”

But the Gulacsy’s were committed to finding help for their family. David found a therapist who practiced applied behavior analysis or ABA. It’s a structured intervention that helps kids learn new behaviors and skills by repetition.

Jaslin Goicoechea, Advance Behavior & Learning board-certified Asst. Behavior Analyst said, “I think ABA provides a good step-by-step approach to teaching all of those skills that you might find overwhelming at first.”

David says ABA helped with negative behaviors. Forty-minute temper tantrums became two minutes long. And it showed outside of the home as well.

“Going to the grocery store, if I said William stop or Evan stop, they stopped. Whereas before they never would have done that,” said Gulacsy.

ABA therapy also helps the twins with skills they need for academic success. Structure that helps the Gulacsy’s put all the pieces together.

The amount of weekly therapy varies, but by some accounts, children do best when they have more than 20 hours of ABA weekly.

Insurance coverage varies.

Parents should look for therapists who are board-certified behavior analysts.

In most cases, they will have at least a master’s degree, and the letters BCBA after their names.