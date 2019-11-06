Functional Medicine: New Answers to Good Health

More doctors are combining holistic and integrative, nutrition-based treatments in a growing specialty called functional medicine.

Jodi Allen said, “I’m in perfect health according to the paperwork, what’s wrong with me?”

That’s what Jodi Allen asked her functional medicine doctor when her regular doc had no answers. It turns out her digestive system wasn’t healthy. A food change is clearing things up.

“I stopped eating the gluten, and within three or four days, my pain in my rib cage was gone,” said Jodi.

Doctor Mark Menolascino spends a lot of time listening to find the cause of symptoms that could be rooted in many illnesses and may be misdiagnosed.

Mark Menolascino, MD, MS, Meno Clinic Center for Functional Medicine said, “The average doctor interrupts the patient within eleven seconds. The average visit lasts seven minutes. Our visits are an hour for a new person.”

His blood panel tests for over 300 markers including five for thyroid and 27 cholesterol markers instead of the usual four. It can detect lipoprotein “A”, which causes inflammation and heart issues with women.

“It’s a nasty small sticky particle with a nasty inflammatory tail on it. That’s the big risk factor for women and the cholesterol drugs don’t touch it,” said Doctor Menolascino.

Adjusting food and adding supplements usually clears up problems in the gut, which he says are interconnected.

“We work as a partnership to look at your nutritional sensitivities, your nutritional deficiencies, what is it that works best for you. So, we develop this personalized nutrition plan, that’s the core,” said Doctor Menolascino.

“I feel I’m so much better. I feel like I’m on the way. I have a couple of tweaks to do,” said Jodi.

Doctor Menolascino as clinics in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fees for the typical three-month program covers testing and follow-up and are between three hundred and 25 hundred dollars.

His book, “heart solution for women,” discusses the connection between women’s heart health and their overall health.