Ten thousand baby boomers turn 65 every day in America. Enter the rise of Geriatric Emergency Rooms, specialized care for our aging population.

94-year-old Harry shank is happy living on his own. Even if it worries his son Gary.

Gary Shank, Harry’s son, “When they get older, they get kinda stubborn.”

Harry has fallen several times with multiple trips to the ED. The last time, he broke three ribs.

“As he gets older, it’s more and more of a concern. So, it’s a dilemma,” said Gary.

ED doctors are facing a dilemma of their own. By 2060, there will be more than 100 million people over the age of 65.

Christopher Carpenter, MD, MSC, FACEP, AGSF, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine said, “The older adults often don’t come with one problem and often the problem they come with is not the most life-threatening problem that’s in front of them.”

Forward-thinking emergency departments around the nation are adopting new guidelines to get accredited as geriatric emergency departments. Missouri baptist medical center is one of them.

Joseph Galkowski, DO, EmergencyPphysician, Missouri Baptist Medical Center said, “We need to get prepared. And we want to be prepared to help those patients.”

Non-stick floors, large-faced clocks, dimmable lights, windows to orient patients to the time of day, specially trained staff, testing for dementia and fall risk, immediate follow-up care at home … all steps that cater to an older population.

“I think the patients notice the difference when they are in a geriatric-friendly emergency department versus one that treats the geriatric patient like the pediatric patient,” said Doctor Carpenter.

The comprehensive care Harry gets at the ED gives him and his son an extra layer of security.

Gary said, “He’s the greatest dad I could ever hope for.”

Early studies show elderly patients treated at geriatric ED’s are less likely to be admitted to the hospital.

ED doctors are hopeful the accreditation program will serve as a motivator for e-d departments across the country to adopt the guidelines and better care for our aging population.