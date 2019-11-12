One mother is sharing important new information about Gestational Diabetes. All to protect the health of other young moms.

Ericka Poole was diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes during both her pregnancies.

Ericka Poole said, “They’re my little knights in shining armor.”

But after delivery, Karen Elkind-Hirsch explained that Poole’s journey wasn’t over. Elkind-Hirsch was spent years researching gestational diabetes.

Her research provided further proof that many women who had gestational diabetes are still at higher risk of developing type two diabetes and heart disease in the future.

Karen Elkind-Hirsch, Ph.D., Woman’s Hospital Research Director, Woman’s Hospital Baton Rouge said, “While gestational diabetes goes away after you deliver, your risk for Type II diabetes does not go away. Think of this as a warning.”

Poole took part in two of Elkind-Hirsch’s studies. Her treatments involved pre-diabetic medications and changes to her diet and lifestyle.

“If we treat the pre-diabetic we’re going to be so much more successful than if we wait until they become diabetic,” said Doctor Elkind-Hirsch.

In time, Poole’s bloodwork improved. Now she wants to let other moms know that prevention is possible.

Ericka Poole said, “This is incredibly important information. If we want to tackle heart disease and we want to tackle these things that are taking mothers from their children then we want to start here.”

Elkind-Hirsch recommends that anyone who has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes get bloodwork done after delivery and continue to be monitored by their doctor for diabetes and heart disease.