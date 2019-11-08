Getting rid of Non-Cancerous Polyps

It’s a tiny growth in your nose that can mess with your senses. But, there’s a quick and painless procedure that can melt nasal polyps away, getting rid of congestion for good!

For executive Chef Eric Korn, cooking is a serious business.

Eric Korn, Executive Chef, Monteverde at Oldstone said, “I’m touching, cutting, tasting everything that goes through that kitchen.

But the job he loved was almost wrecked by chronic sinus infections.

Three years ago …

Eric Korn said, “I woke up one day and it was gone. Couldn’t smell anything.”

Without the sense of smell, Korn also lost the ability to taste the foods he was in charge of preparing.

“Worried about my career. Short term you can figure something out. Long term, that’s a disaster,” said Korn.

Ear, nose, and throat surgeon Doctor Michael Bergstein diagnosed Korn with nasal polyps and removed them surgically. Within a few months, they came back.

“Dr. Bergstein called me one day and said ‘hey I have this idea, it’s new. Wanna try it?’,” said Korn.

Using a small catheter, Doctor Bergstein guided a tiny web-like implant called Sinuva into Korn’s sinus cavity.

Once in place, Korn wasn’t able to feel it. The implant is designed to release an anti-inflammatory medicine for 90 days.

Michael Bergstein, MD, ENT and Allergy Associates said, “Over the course of the three months, the polyps melt away.”

Two weeks after the procedure, Korn woke up and could smell again. He says his sense of smell and taste are now back to normal.

Korn said, “It was a really easy procedure that turned my life around.”

Keeping his kitchen and career on track.