New drug delivery relieves chronic sinusitis

A new treatment option offers much-needed relief for people with chronic sinus problems.

Jim Dryden is pretty healthy, but when he comes down with even a mild virus, watch out.

Jim Dryden said, “When I get a cold, for instance, it would last for probably five or six weeks.”

Simple colds lead to flare-ups of sinusitis. Desperate for relief, Jim enrolled in a study with Doctor Jay Piccirillo.

Jay Piccirillo, MD, Otolaryngologist, Washington University St. Louis said, “Oftentimes, they’re prescribed multiple rounds of antibiotics, which have their own costs and side effects.”

Piccirillo is testing a way to deliver the steroid budesonide deep into the nasal cavity using nasal lavage, a method you might know as a neti pot. Budesonide is a common anti-inflammatory nasal spray. Jim mixes the steroid in his nasal rinse every day.

“The lavage actually delivers the medicine to areas of the nose that we don’t think the medicine can get to by just using the spray,” Doctor Piccirillo.

His study shows an extra 20 percent reduction in symptoms.

Doctor Piccirillo said, “We think the addition of the steroid medicine to the lavage is an alternative to antibiotics and, in fact, it’s probably even more effective because at the end, probably most of the chronic rhinosinusitis is an inflammation problem, not an infection problem.”

Jim Dryden said, “It has been, it has been very helpful.”

Doctor Piccirillo said both the drug and the use of nasal lavage are common and widely available.

The new part is simply the delivery system.

Doctor Piccirillo said this is available right now to patients who are interested.

He suggests patients talk to their doctor about how to add the powder form of the drug, not the commonly used spray, to a saltwater nasal rinse.