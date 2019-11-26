Preventing nausea in young cancer patients

A new electronic dashboard is helping doctors prevent nausea in young cancer patients.

A team of doctors, IT experts, and pharmacists at phoenix children’s hospital wanted to make chemo less horrible for kids. The new Chemotherapy-induced nausea vomiting or CINV dashboard is making that happen.

Vinay Vaidya, MD, Chief Medical Officer, IT Services, Phoenix Children’s Hospital said, “It’s real-time actionable electronic data that is not entered by a research coordinator, that is just a byproduct of the care that you’re giving.”

Doctors now have information on the best anti-emetics for specific chemo drugs at their fingertips, every morning.

Lexa Walsh, MD, MSPH, Pediatric Oncologist, Phoenix Children’s Hospital said, “There’s a group of us who reviews it and makes sure that the right combination of drugs is ordered, and I’ve noticed a huge difference, much rarer now that patients are struggling with nausea and vomiting.”

Nurses ask patients to report their nausea on a scale, which is also recorded in the dashboard.

Melissa Rees, Clinical pharmacist said, “It helps us upfront to make sure that we’re prescribing it adequately, but then on the back end, it also helps us to see how our preventative measures are actually helping.”

Doctor Walsh says families may have access to the dashboard someday, creating a full team of people helping kids not get sick while they’re getting well.

Doctor Walsh says Phoenix Children’s Hospital is sharing the CINV dashboard idea and its early results with other hospitals.