Saving Baby Evelyn

What happens when your baby is in danger before it’s even born?

The Pulice Family couldn’t believe their luck.

Shalayna Pulice said, “I’ll never forget, we were so thrilled to find out we were having a little girl, we had a little boy at home, and we were hoping for a little girl.”

But elation turned to fear after one ultrasound, a lesion on baby Evelyn’s left lung.

“It’s terrifying, you very much take for granted that your child’s going to be healthy,” said Pulice.

Their first doctor said Evelyn would be rushed into surgery as soon as she was born and would have a large incision down her back. Something didn’t feel right so Shalayna went online and found Doctor Cass.

Doctor Cass leads a team of fetal surgery specialists.

Darrell Cass, MD, Director, Fetal Surgery and Fetal Care Center, Cleveland Clinic said, “A comprehensive fetal treatment program is a collaboration of lots of different specialists that come to the table, there’s the obstetricians and the maternal-fetal medicine doctors.”

A fetal m-r-i gave doctors a better diagnosis and plan.

“Evelyn had a specific type of lung malformation we commonly call extra low bar pulmonary sequestration,” said Doctor Cass.

The Pulice’s brought baby Evelyn home right away and three months later went back for surgeons to remove her lesion without any large incision.

Shalayna Pulice said, “She’s experienced no problems, no side effects.”

Shalayna urges other parents not to automatically accept an initial diagnosis.

“We were so grateful to find someone who made us feel so comfortable,” said Pulice.

And baby Evelyn’s grateful too!

There are only about 20 fetal treatment centers in the united states.