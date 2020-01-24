Saving Hearts

You can bet, Camden Thuringe’s mom and dad always have his back.

He’s been a regular of Pediatric Cardiologist Abhay Divekar since he was just hours old.

Jenny Thuringe, Camden’s mom said, “He was born, and he was really blue.”

Abhay Divekar, MD, Pediatric & Adult Congenital Heart Cardiologist, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children said, “The right lower chamber of the heart going to the lungs was completely blocked.”

Doctor Divekar used radiofrequency energy to create a pathway, saving Camden’s life.

The Thuringe’s followed Doctor Divekar from a hospital in Iowa City, to a hospital in Kansas City and then to Denver, where he works now. On this day, it took them 12 hours to drive from Kansas.

Jenny Thuringe said, “I’d rather stay with one doctor where he knows everything inside of his heart.”

Meanwhile, it took Veronica Dean 40 years to find the right doctor.



“I had surgery at five months old,” said Dean.

Born missing a Ventricle, she was told no sports, don’t push it.

“I’ve always had the mentality of i’m limited,” said Dean.

Veronica saw doctors without a history of treating teens or adults with CHD.

Doctor Divekar said, “Adult cardiologists are good in cardiology, but that spectrum of heart disease is very different.”

Doctor Divekar was one of the first in the country to be certified as a pediatric and adult congenital heart disease cardiologist.

Veronica Dean, “He gave me a new outlook at life.”

And Camden will need his heart valve replaced someday so he can continue doing what he loves.

Camden Thuringe said, “Football, basketball …”

Jenny Thuringe said, “He’s still perfect to us, but he just has a broken heart.”

But don’t tell him that! Camden is full of heart!

Just four years ago, the American Board of Internal Medicine recognized the need for a sub-specialty of adult congenital heart disease and administered the first board certification.