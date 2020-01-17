Closings
Signs of Dyslexia

Dyslexia can make kids feel like they’re not as smart as their peers. But the right interventions can help.

Jacquelyn Brown was diagnosed with Dyslexia at age 7.

Jacquelyn Brown, Ph.D., Department of Psychiatry, Vanderbilt University said, “For every person, dyslexia is a little bit different, for me, it’s very specific to a language-based learning disability.”

Dyslexia often creates difficulty with spelling, writing, and reading.

Doctor Brown said, “It looked like I was trying to read a foreign language, the letters just never made sense.”

The first symptoms of dyslexia are problems remembering letters, names, and colors, struggling with new words, and talking at a later age.

School-age children might be unable to pronounce unfamiliar words, have difficulty telling two similar words apart, or try to avoid reading altogether.

So, what can parents do? Stay organized with checklists, color coding, and routines. Talk to your child’s teachers so they know they’re dyslexic.

Use pictures when reading and writing to link words to images and remind them that dyslexia doesn’t have to limit them in life. Just ask brown – who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience with her dyslexia.

“It doesn’t just magically go away when you become an adult, you just learn better strategies to deal with it,” said Doctor Brown.

Most dyslexic children will need some special education.

Multisensory structured language education is what many experts consider the gold standard.

It uses sight, sound, movement, and touch to help kids connect language to words.

