Spray-on Skin

Doctors are using a cutting-edge method to help burn patients. It’s a new procedure that allows doctors to spray on a solution that turns into new skin.

Tacy gash’s whole life changed in five minutes on memorial day 2018 when her family home exploded. Tacy and her husband bill had just come home from grocery shopping when they noticed a strong smell of gas.

Tacy Gash said, “I remember the click. I remember the whoosh of air cause it was really hot. Strong whoosh of air. And I remember seeing pink. When I woke up in the hospital, I had burn marks that came around my face. It’s because the flames came around and clapped my face, then moved on.”

The flames burned Tacy on 20 percent of her body. Her hands and legs were the worst. The heat had melted her skin to the carpet.

During her two weeks in the hospital, doctors recruited Tacy for a clinical trial of recell. It’s a kit containing everything a doctor needs to take a small sample of a patient’s own skin and turn it into a liquid with the cells needed to regrow new skin.

Jeffrey Shupp, MD, FACS Burn Center Director, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said, “Then it gets sucked up into a syringe and then the syringe is outfitted with an atomizer so that you can spray it on.”

Tacy says the areas treated with the spray skin healed flatter and the color is better than her burns treated with skin grafted from other areas of her body.

With recell, a piece of healthy skin the size of a postage stamp, can treat a burn 80 times that size.

Doctor Shupp said, “It means less donor sites for the patients, which decreases their total wound burden.”

The recell kit and spray skin procedure were approved by the f-d-a late last year.

Tacy’s husband bill was not treated with the recell, because his burns covered 60 percent of his body and his injuries were too severe.