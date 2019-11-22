Stop stress before you stress

Work, family, finances, all kinds of things stress us out. But now something found in dirt could end up taking our stress away!

Police officers, airline pilots, firefighters, and the military. These are the four most stressed-out workers. There are pills to treat symptoms and therapy to talk through it.

Lisa Brenner, Ph.D., Rehabilitation Psychologist, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus said, “Currently what we really work with is after the fact but now psychologist Lisa Brenner and neuroendocrinologist Christopher Lowry are targeting stress before it starts.

Doctor Brenner said, “If we could do something to prevent over responsivity Lowry’s team at the university of colorado boulder hasn’t discovered something new, but something old and abundant that could take away stress.

Christopher Lowry, Neuroendocrinologist, Colorado University Boulder said, “Bacteria that are found in the soil that dust the mud, decaying vegetable, the vegetable matter can confer this protective effect of preventing inappropriate inflammation.”

The bacteria found in dirt contain fatty acids that bind with receptors inside immune cells and lockout chemicals that cause inflammation. It’s a vicious cycle where inflammation triggers stress and the stress then triggers more inflammation.

It’s based on the idea that as more and more people move away from farms, away from agriculture and getting their hands dirty, they’re moving away from things that build their immunity.

In mice, this ‘stress vaccine’ prevented a PTSD like syndrome in the short term and diminished stress reactions later on.

Doctor Lowry said, “This suggested that if you can immunize and prevent inappropriate inflammation, then you can prevent a lot of negative outcomes of future stressors.”

That means a vaccine, a pill, a nasal spray could actually stop stress and everything that comes with it before you feel stressed out!

The vaccine could also possibly help prevent other inflammatory diseases triggered by stress such as IBD and Colitis.

Professor Lowry says it could take up to 10 years to get the stress vaccine to market. But simple exposure to any soil may have dramatic health benefits.