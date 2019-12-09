Suicide Prevention: What to do?

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 35. One mom says suicide can be preventable and there are warning signs everyone needs to know.

Jackie Rosen is reading from a book she wrote after her 24-year-old son Mitchell shot himself.

Jackie Rosen, lost son to suicide, President, the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention said, “It was an awful scene.”

Looking back Jackie says there were signs.

Jackie Rosen said, “He broke up with his girlfriend, he had bought her a ring and he broke up with her.”

Professor Scott Poland has been studying suicide for the past 37 years.

Scott Poland, EDD, Psychology Professor, Co-Director, The Suicide & Prevention Office, NOVA Southeastern University said, “The most dramatic rise has been for middle school-age girls and middle-aged white men.”

He says cyberbullying plays a big role, but adds most suicides are preventable because 90 percent of the time there are warning signs.

Doctor Poland said, “Making statements about death, dying and suicide.”

Also, giving away prized possessions, saying goodbye to friends and dropping out of activities.

“We need to talk about mental health, we need to talk about suicide,” said Doctor Poland.

Doctor Poland lost his father to suicide and wishes he had recognized the warning signs. He says help now is only a tap away.

“If I were to pull out my iPhone right now and tell Siri ‘i want to kill myself’ her response is ‘may I connect you with the national crisis helpline?'” said Doctor Poland.

Jackie has dedicated her life to saving others through her organization, the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention.

Jackie Rosen said, “All you have to do is know the facts, know the signs and react.”

Keeping her son’s memory alive by saving lives.

Both Jackie and Doctor Poland say if you think someone is suicidal, don’t leave them alone and get help right away. If necessary, take them to the hospital.

Doctor Poland says if you are a suicide survivor there are many support groups out there.

For more information on the Suicide Prevention Hotlines, click here.