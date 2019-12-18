Type I Diabetes

If you want to live a more normal life with Type 1 Diabetes– then you should follow your doctor’s orders.

85-year old Don Ray can’t remember a life without diabetes. As a child, don could not go to gym class. He couldn’t play sports. He couldn’t even play hide and seek.

Don Ray said, “Because if you were to hide, and they can’t find you and you have an insulin reaction or a hypoglycemia, you might really be in trouble because they will never find you.”

He was told he wouldn’t live past his 30s. But eventually he got tired of hearing “You can’t … you can’t … you can’t.”

Don Ray said, “I would go to gym class when i started school in kindergarten and first grade, and i’d sit in the chair in gym class and i’d watch these kids and i knew i could do this cause i just knew i could do this.”

Don and his dad started playing catch and that turned into twenty years of playing football and thirty years of baseball. And he did it because….

Betul Hatipoglu, MD, Cleveland Clinic said, “He followed the rules.”

What rules? First make sure your blood sugar is in check: Between 80 and 130 milligrams. If it’s too low, eat some carbs, but don’t forget to check while working out.

Doctor Hatipoglu said, “If they are going to exercise for an hour, they have to check it in 30 minutes again to make sure they are still in the safe zone.”

But don’t take too much insulin before your meal or before your workout.

Doctor Hatipoglu said, “So, if you are going to exercise after lunch, for lunch you take less insulin so it is safer for you and if you’re working out after dinner, be careful as well. You don’t want any overnight complications.”

Doctor Hatipoglu said, “If you take care of the disease, the disease will take care of you and you can if you take care of yourself.”

Don Ray said, “I don’t believe that there is nothing a diabetic, a diabetic person can not do.”

Especially if you listen to don ray!

Right now there are nearly 140 thousand people diagnosed with diabetes each year in the United States alone.

But in 30 years, an expected 5 million Americans will be diagnosed with type one diabetes.

Don retired at age 70, but he still works as a Santa Claus during the holidays.