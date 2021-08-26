$13 Million in grant funding coming to rural Michigan hospitals

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – A grant for the Health Resources and Serviced Administration for $13 million will be divided between 51 small, rural hospitals in Michigan to support COVID-19 testing and mitigation efforts.

According to a release from Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), rural hospitals with less than 50 staff will be able to use the funds for testing equipment, personnel, temporary structures or education. Mitigation strategies must be part of the CDC community mitigation framework, including education, contact tracing, communication and outreach. Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be used within 18 months of receipt.

The Michigan Center for Rural Health, which serves as the Michigan State Office of Rural Health, will distribute the funding to the hospitals.

“As the State Office of Rural Health, MCRH is dedicated to improving the health of rural Michigan residents and we are pleased to be able to distribute this funding to Michigan’s rural hospitals,” said John Barnas, MCRH executive director. “Rural hospitals have long been the cornerstone of rural communities and have been vital and steadfast in their response to COVID-19. This funding will benefit the communities greatly, allowing the hospitals to continue their diligent work in the battle against COVID-19 by increasing testing capacity and implementing mitigation strategies to reduce the effects of COVID-19.”

Hospitals receiving funding are:

Ascension Allegan MidMichigan Medical Center Gladwin Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot Ascension Standish MidMichigan Medical Center West Branch Ascension St. Joseph Munising Memorial Hospital Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics, Inc Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Aspirus Ironwood Hospital Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital Munson Healthcare Grayling Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital Baraga County Memorial Hospital OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Bronson Lakeview Hospital Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital Bronson South Haven Hospital Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Deckerville Hospital Portage Hospital, LLC Dickinson County Healthcare System Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital Eaton Rapids Medical Center Promedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital (Bixby) Harbor Beach Community Hospital Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Helen Newberry Joy Hospital Sheridan Community Hospital Hillsdale Hospital Scheurer Hospital Hills & Dales General Hospital Sparrow Carson Hospital Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Sparrow Clinton Hospital Mackinac Straits Health System Sparrow Eaton Hospital Marlette Regional Hospital Sparrow Ionia Hospital McKenzie Health System Sturgis Hospital McLaren Caro Community Hospital Three Rivers Health McLaren Central Michigan UP Health System-Bell McLaren Thumb Region War Memorial Hospital MidMichigan Medical Center Clare

War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie which is included in the above list, sent us the following response.