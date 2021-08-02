Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Our Community
Michigan
Wisconsin
Midwest
National
World
Positively U.P.
Hometown Heroes
Health Watch
Superior Health Wednesday
Entertainment
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
Crime
Outdoors
Coronavirus
Election Center
AG News
Stocks UPMatters
Precious Metals Market
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports Zone
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Green Bay Nation
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
College Sports UPMatters
NCAA
NBA
NFL
NHL
MLB
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Explore The UP Shore
Remarkable Women
Season of Giving
UP 200
Hunger Action Month
Open For Business
Your Local Experts
Horoscopes
Michigan Lottery
BestReviews
WATCH
WJMN Live
WJMN on YouTube
Digital Exclusives
Video Center
CBS News Live
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the WJMN Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WJMN-TV
Search
Search
Search
Addiction Resources
State leaders announce transformational mental health and addiction initiative in Michigan
Video
Don't Miss
2021 Local 3 Pro Football Challenge
Outdoors
Our Community
Positively U.P.
More Don't Miss
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
Trending Stories
Rapid treatment for depression
Video
Bill backs project to detail Michigan-Indiana border
Video
Pro Football Challenge
In The Zone: Munising’s Peramaki twins prove to be double trouble
Video
Spreading adoption and foster care awareness one Tik Tok at a time: Meet the Bell Family
Video
MDOC: Michigan’s recidivism rates lowest in state history
Video
Player Spotlight: Desmond Mullen bringing electric playmaking to Marquette
Video
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/26/2021
L’Anse Our Community Tour: Henry Ford’s connections to the U.P. and the history of Alberta
Video