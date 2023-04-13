MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A new source of support for family members and friends of people suffering from addition has launched in Marquette County. The Marquette chapter of Families Against Narcotics (FAN) introduced the “Stronger Together” Family & Friends Addiction Support Group this week.

Stronger together is a virtual family and friends addiction support group. While based in Marquette, it will serve families across the Upper Peninsula.



“Addiction is truly a family disease, impacting everyone around the person who is struggling with substance use,” said Ann Yeager, one of the new group’s members. “When friends and family have the tools and understand addiction, that allows them to be supportive and have healthy boundaries.”

The Marquette area Stronger Together meetings will be held virtually via Zoom on the

second and fourth Tuesday of each month, at 6:30 pm, beginning April 25th.

“Joining a support group helps family members realize they are not alone in their

struggle,” Jacalyn Sanders, Program Coordinator for Stronger Together, stated. She added

that Stronger Together groups are different from traditional 12-step programs aimed at

supporting family members. “Those family programs repurpose the same recovery steps

used by their loved one,” Sanders explained. “We believe family members have different

needs from their loved one and are better served by a different recovery program.”

To join a meeting, go to https://zoom.us/ and use Meeting ID 702 728 9111 and Passcode 448118.

For further information, or to receive a participant booklet, please send an email to

FANMarquette@gmail.com.