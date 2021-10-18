MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – WJMN Local 3 News has been working for months with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Operation Engage, and Bay Mills Indian Community on a special presentation for the Upper Peninsula.

On Monday, October 18, from 7-8 P.M. Eastern an hour-long program titled What Every Family Needs to Know About Substance Misuse will premiere on WJMN Local 3 News and be available to watch here on UPmatters.com.

We will feature Jim Wahlberg, Executive Director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. We will also hear from Bay Mills Indian Community leaders, law enforcement, and counselors and more.

Join us after the program for a half-hour Facebook Live conversation featuring some of our guests from the show. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions, take the conversation further, and learn about drugs and addiction in the Upper Peninsula.

In an effort to continually address addiction and substance misuse needs in the U.P., we have created a new section of UPmatters.com to provide Addiction Resources. Profiles, links, and parts of the conversation we couldn’t fit into the program will be available at 7 p.m. starting on Monday, October 18.