Eye surgery goggles

A new device that looks like ski goggles is helping patients who get eye-lid surgery heal more quickly.

73-year-old Marsha Hoke had her lower eyelids done by Doctor William Mack, one of the first surgeons in the country to test the lid-lift goggles.

After surgery, she used the goggles, which cause light compression around the eyes.

William Mack, MD, Oculoplastic Surgeon said, “By applying pressure it’s helping with the leakage from The capillaries after surgery, which in turn will decrease the bruising and swelling

“I mean you can’t see a thing. It’s blackout blind,” said Hoke.

Patients wear the goggles for three days, for 80 percent of the day and all night. Early testing showed a three-to-five-fold reduction in swelling and bruising, compared to using ice.

“One week after, he did a double-take and he goes, ‘you look like you’re a month out!” said Hoke.

Doctor Mack says another benefit, especially for male patients, is improved compliance.

“It sounds nice to tell your patients to do ice for the first couple of days, a lot of times patients won’t follow directions,” said Doctor Mack.

One update after initial testing: Eyehole cut outs that can be removed during the day so patients don’t always have to be in the dark.

Most important: The results, especially when you can heal faster and need less downtime at home.

The doctor says an added benefit of wearing the goggles at night is that they provide protection to their eyelids if a patient tries to roll over onto their face.

The goggles are now available to surgeons nationwide.

