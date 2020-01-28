Miscarriage and Insulin Resistance

Now there is a way to predict and possibly prevent some miscarriages.

As many as 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage each year, and it can be a heartbreaking experience for women.

Devani Conner said, “I felt kind of alone, even though I know my husband was there with me and my family knew about it but I felt alone because they weren’t experiencing what I was experiencing.”

After 3 miscarriages, Devani sought help from Doctor Trolice at the IVF Center. He understands what it’s like to be in her shoes.

Mark Trolice, MD, Infertility & Reproductive Endocrinology Specialist, Director of Fertility Care: The IVF Center said, “My wife and I went through ten years of infertility. Ten years of struggle, of watching my patients cry during the day and my wife cry at night. And finally, we resolved by adopting our five children.”

Some miscarriages can be caused in part by hormonal problems, older age, and poor lifestyles like obesity and smoking. But 50 percent is unexplained.

Doctor Trolice said, “What we’re seeing is that in patients who have abnormal blood sugar control as well as prediabetes, and another word for that is insulin resistance, that may be associated with miscarriage.”

High insulin levels are toxic to the placenta. Doctor Trolice says women who have had a miscarriage should be screened for blood sugar control.

“And if that’s abnormal, we get that more normalized with medication,” said Doctor Trolice.

Along with medication, women can adjust their diet to increase their chance of having a healthy baby.

Now, a study published in the journal fertility and sterility says that insulin resistance might be a culprit.