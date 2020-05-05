National Mental Health Awareness Month amidst a pandemic with millions stuck at home

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and during this pandemic, many are feeling the pain.

It is okay, not to be okay. We are all apart of a challenging time that has many stuck at home instead of at work.

Some may even be struggling with the anxiety of the uncertainty. Making for restless nights of sleep, worrying about financial situations the COVID-19 pandemic has put many in.

But, there are resources available for those who are struggling with their mental health. All they have to do is reach out.

“We do have a regional access number in the U.P. For mental health services, so they could always reach out for that,” said Leslie Griffith, Outpatient Program Director, Copper Country Medical Health.

“Additionally, all of the community mental health in the region have the 24 hour crisis line and there’s always somebody who could answer questions or kind of point you in the right direction.”

Some may have too much pride to discuss their struggles with mental health. But if loved ones notice they stop talking, then they’ve reached a point where someone should extend a helping hand.

“If somebody were no longer communicating, i would be concerned about that and try to reach out the them and make connection and maybe use other resources to share with them if they are able to receive text or e-mail’s,” said Griffith.

“And again, anybody could call one of these help-lines or local number to get other suggestions they might be able to do.”

It’s never an easy transition to overcome challenges we face mentally, but simple adjustments to daily life can.

“A lot of what we are experiencing, even though it’s an abnormal time, many of the emotions that we are having are normal for situation like this and look for ways to just try to normalize life as much as they can during the ‘Stay at Home – Stay Safe’ order, routine, good sleep hygiene, good eating, exercise, that’s all helpful.”

For access to the Copper Country Medical Health Center, click here.