Quitting tobacco? Here’s some help

The third Thursday in November is marked as the “Great American Smokeout.” It is a national effort to educate people on the effects of tobacco use and provide resources to fight addiction.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 32.4 million American adults still smoke cigarettes. They say smoking causes and estimated 480,000 deaths every year.

Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessell shared the following post on Thursday, inviting people to put down cigarettes and to take control of their tobacco use.

Along with resources to help you quit tobacco use, there is information on how to help someone you know.