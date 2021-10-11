(WFRV) – A voluntary recall has been issued for select rice baby cereal from Maple Island Inc. after sampling found inorganic arsenic.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Maple Island Inc. has issued the recall of three lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it makes for Walmart. The discovery happened after routine sampling by the FDA which found three lots of its products tested positive for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. According to the CDC, inorganic arsenic compounds are found in soil, sediments and groundwater.
The products were distributed nationwide in Walmart and online, stores have been advised to pull the product from their shelves. Below are the specific products of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz sold after April 5, 2021.
- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
- Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
- Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022
The best used by date and product numbers can be found on the bottom left corner on the back of the packaging. If you’ve purchased any of the above, you should throw it away or return it to Walmart for a full refund.
There have been no illnesses related to products reported at this time.
Latest Stories
- WPS warns of high natural gas prices, expect an increase in heating bills
- More states observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day with or instead of Columbus Day
- ‘Here for the Holidays’: Netflix releases 2021 holiday lineup before Halloween
- RECALL: Rice baby cereal distributed to Walmart recalled due to inorganic arsenic levels
- Aspirus Medical Monday: Meet Zach Ahola, a new family medicine physician at Aspirus Ironwood