Additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant confirmed in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed additional cases of the B.1.1.7 in Marquette County. MDHHS believes this new evidence confirms that widespread community transmission is likely.

The B.1.1.7 variant is a concern to:

50% increased transmission

Likely increased severity based on hospitalization and case fatality rates

Minimal impact on neutralization by monoclonal antibody therapeutics

Current COVID vaccines still effective

According to the Marquette County Health Department there is a strong possibility that Marquette County could be entering a new and accelerated wave of increased COVID-19 infection. Since mid-February the COVID-19 infection rates within Marquette County have increased 151% from the average case rate two weeks ago.

In order to protect yourself, your family and your community, the Marquette County Health Department recommends:

Get your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible

Continue appropriate mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms stay at home, isolate, and get tested regardless of how minimal the illness, previous COVID illness, and/or vaccination

Notify the health department and your close contacts

If you are in close contact with COVID-19, please follow the quarantine guidance

Vaccine registration is now available to any Michigan resident ages 16 years or older.