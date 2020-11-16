Skip to content
Health Watch
Frontline workers – Who’s caring for the caregivers?
Video
Working from home … bad back epidemic?
Video
Safe from COVID: Disinfectant for days
Video
Fat grafting fills the void
Video
Quarantine and eating disorders: A dangerous combo
Video
More Health Watch Headlines
COVID-19 survivor shares her story
Video
The sober reality: Don’t drive drunk this December
Video
Convalescent plasma therapy – COVID antibodies saving lives
Video
Anxiety overload, five ways to ease your mind
Video
Santa safety – Should I stay or should I go?
Video
Rehabilitation during COVID-19
Video
ADHD students – help during COVID
High blood pressure and pregnancy
Video
Dangerous deliveries – saving moms after childbirth
Video
Racism and your health
Video
Health News
What you need to know about the new coronavirus strain
FDA clears way for trial of Cleveland Clinic’s groundbreaking breast cancer vaccine
Video
Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’
Video
Michigan announces new crisis line launching April 2021
After 2 teen suicides, W. MI parents urged to check in with kids
Video
More Health News Headlines
Coronavirus
County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits
80 In-N-Out employees test positive for COVID-19 in Colorado; 25 others probable
Fauci Day: 2020’s surprise celebrity honored on his 80th birthday
California becomes first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases
Video
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
More Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus Resources
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH: Michigan Health Department provides COVID-19 update today
Video
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Michigan lawmakers, governor agree to $465M in virus aid
When will children be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
More Coronavirus Resources Headlines
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
