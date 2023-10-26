GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Horses have been a way of life for Green Bay’s Patti Warmenhoven for as long as she can remember.

“It’s pretty much been for a lifetime,” Warmenhoven said. “Harvey, my brother, and I had horses when we were kids. We would camp with them, take them to Lake Michigan and do a lot of things.”

That way of life was put in jeopardy several years ago when Warmenhoven was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation or AFIB.

“What happens with AFIB is chaotic activity of the electricity in the heart,” explained Dr. Kristopher Selke, medical director for Aurora BayCare Medical Center Cardiology. “The top chamber and bottom chamber beat, but they’re not synchronized. So, since there’s desynchrony, that allows blood to clot in the heart, and that is where the stroke risk comes from.”

To minimize that stroke risk, AFIB is often treated with blood thinners. Selke says, in Warmenhoven ‘s case, though, that was not the best treatment plan.

“Lifestyle decisions impact this as well,” Selke said. “Patti has the lifestyle factor of being a horseback rider. So, the propensity to be on blood thinners in that situation is not good.”

He says within a month and a half a layer of skin grows over the device, becoming part of the patient’s body.

That means Warmenhoven and her horse, Houdini, can be back up to their old tricks again without the worry of a life-threatening fall.

“It’s a little bit of a psychological thing,” Warmenhoven explained. “If you’re worried about getting hurt, the horse feels that stress. It inhibited some of the things I would want to do with him.”

Warmenhoven is riding Houdini along another trail these days; on a journey through breast cancer. Halfway through treatment, Warmenhoven says having the WATCHMAN™ means she doesn’t have to worry about being on blood thinners while undergoing cancer treatments; giving her the strength and courage to be back in the saddle again.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back in the saddle,” she chuckled.