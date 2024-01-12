SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The FDA recently approved a device for diabetics called the “bionic pancreas,” taking much of the burden of continually entering carb intake of the user. With one entry describing the size of their next meal, an AI algorithm precisely determines insulin to stabilize blood sugar. That is revolutionary for one San Antonio teen who can now focus on homework rather than carbohydrates.

Mia Campos is 15 and a skilled gymnast. She’s also a type 1 diabetic, as she found out during a competition five years ago.

“I was drinking a lot of water, going to the bathroom a lot, sometimes, seven or eight times a night,” she recalls.

Her blood sugar was off the charts, so she was fitted with a traditional insulin pump, which requires continual programming, and not surprisingly, there were glitches. Fortunately, her pediatric endocrinologist recommended a “bionic pancreas,” cleared by the FDA and now commercially available. It clips to her jeans and uses AI software, tailoring to her glucose levels.

“This one has three algorithms. It learns your biorhythm for what you need at different times of day,” explains a Pediatric Endocrinologist at UT Health San Antonio/University Health, Jane Lynch, MD.

Approved for ages six and up, this iLet device requires just one entry about the diabetic’s next meal size.

Dr. Lynch explains, “She will put this on; we’ll plug in her weight. Within four days, it will conservatively give her insulin, figure out her schedule, and keep her blood sugars in the 200s, 150s, and down to 140s.”

“I loved it. I think it’ll help a bunch of people, or kids, who have busy lives and can’t take the time out of their day to put in, like, manually, their carbs, so this will do it for them,” Mia expresses.

The “bionic pancreas” utilizes an attached plastic infusion set that talks to the sensors and delivers the insulin. Dr. Lynch says diet and exercise are also critical to maintaining sugar levels.