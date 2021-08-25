Blast away kidney stones with MOSES

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— About one in ten people in the U.S. will develop a kidney stone at some point in their life and the summer months are when they are more likely to occur because of dehydration. Some people compare the pain to childbirth or being stabbed. New technology is bringing fast relief to these patients.

Sixty-six-year-old Jack Osmanski is enjoying the retirement life.

“I hunt and fish with my son. I’ve been reading a lot more,” Osmanski, told Ivanhoe.

Until one night he woke up with a sudden and sharp pain.

Osmanski shared, “I’ve been through a few car crashes. I fell through the ceiling seven years ago and I never had a thing that was quite as painful as that in my life.”

Jack had developed a five-millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser.

“It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back,” Osmanski exclaimed.

He was given pain meds at the hospital and took a “let it pass on its own” approach. But the stone was not moving.

“If they don’t pass on their own, you can’t leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage,” noted Ross Simon, MD, MS, a urologist at Tampa General Hospital noted.

So, Dr. Simon suggested a new laser technology called MOSES. With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.

“The MOSES technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren’t able to do so easily before,” Dr. Simon elaborated.

Reducing surgery time and the risk of recurrence. Jack had his stone removed with this outpatient procedure and…

“Within two to three days, I started to feel a lot better,” he remarked.

And can continue to enjoy his retirement pain-free.

Jack says the MOSES laser technology was covered by his insurance. Dr. Simon says the laser can also be used to treat prostate conditions, such as BPH.