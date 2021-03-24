Bringing awareness to bile duct cancer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – Like a lot of grandpas in Northeast Wisconsin, Bob Dercks loves to take his grandkids fishing at the cabin up north.

“We go fishing up north,” said Dercks. “The kids like it.”

But there’s one thing about Derks that is not like a lot of other grandpas

Dercks had bile duct cancer, a rare but aggressive form of the disease.

Dr. John Bosco, a gastroenterologist with Aurora BayCare Medical Center said

Dercks had some of the most common symptoms of this type of cancer.

“He had jaundice, had some abdominal pain, weight loss isn’t uncommon,” said Bosco.

Bosco was able to detect and diagnose Derck’s cancer with an advanced endoscopic procedure, rather than having to make a surgical incision.

“We were able to not only relieve the blockage with the ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography) but place a stent, similar to what we might do with a heart,” Bosco explained. “We can place these stents in the bile ducts to bypass the obstruction.”

Through Aurora BayCares collaborative care, Dercks was seen by physicians from various schools of medicine throughout his journey.

“Bob was seen by medical oncology, he was seen by the radiation oncology team,” Bosco said. “In addition, in Bob’s situation, we had him evaluated by our liver transplant group.”

Dercks did ultimately have a transplant performed by another surgeon within the Aurora network.

“I did three months of chemo and a month of radiation,” Dercks explained.

While Dr. Bosco continued overseeing his entire plan of care.

“Dr. Bosco keeps doing ERCPS,” said Dercks. “I give labs every month and they keep track of my numbers and stuff.”

Dercks says he has a new lease on life.

“I got grandkids, I got a family. It’s all good,” Dercks beamed about his recovery.“You’re above ground! I’m enjoying life yet.”

And he’s looking forward to adding a certain gastroenterologist to his fishing party up north.

“Oh we got plans,” Dercks said of he and Dr. Bosco. “He wants to go fishing in Minocqua.”