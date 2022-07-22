Patti Behrens from Marinette knew, that with her family’s history of breast cancer, she was at high risk for developing the disease herself.

What she didn’t know was how her choice to visit Aurora BayCare Medical Center’s Comprehensive Breast Clinic would be a life-saving decision.

“I have a huge family,” Behrens said. “Lots of grandkids and it’s just great to know that it was caught early and I’ll hopefully have plenty of years with them.”

Behrens still gets emotional thinking of how much she had to lose if her breast cancer had not been caught early.

“We still do family night dinners on Friday nights and some of the grandkids stay overnight on Fridays,” she said.

Behrens has an extensive family history of breast cancer.

“My grandmother had it, my mom and her aunt had it,” she explained. “My mom had three daughters, we all had it, I was the last of the three.”

So, Behrens was vigilant about getting her yearly mammograms.

“Basically, you don’t know if it’s going to happen, it’s when,” Behrens explained.

But in her case, a mammogram wouldn’t have been enough

“Because she was high risk, she had an MRI,” explained Dr. Natalie Luehmann, a breast surgeon at Aurora BayCare. “Her cancer was caught on an MRI and wasn’t able to be seen on a mammogram.”

That’s why Aurora BayCare’s multidisciplinary high-risk breast clinic is so important.

“We have a whole team that’s dedicated to treating breast cancer,” Leuhmann said. “Breast surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and our genetics department as well.”

All the experts from various departments gathered in one place, at one time for high-risk patients, like Behrens, who, being from Marinette appreciates not having to make the two-hour round trip multiple times to see various providers at several different appointments.

“A clinic like this is wonderful. You do come the one day and you do talk to all the different doctors,” Behrens described. “I think it was two hours, talking to everybody, and it saved my life.”

Because Behrens cancer was caught so early, she had more treatment options. She didn’t have to endure what she’d seen other family members go through in their battles with breast cancer.

“They caught it very early,” she explained. “I had a mastectomy done, but no radiation, no chemo, nothing.”

Behrens will continue to be monitored with annual follow-ups, but she says she’s ready to move forward.

“The biggest thing is knowing that this is behind me,” Behrens said. “I have the worse part done.”

With plenty of time to enjoy those 16 grandchildren.

“We do a lot of stuff together,” Behrens beamed. “We just went to Family on the Farm, we camp together.”

Behrends says she wanted to share her story to help get out and very important message.

“Cancer screenings can save your life,” she said.

Behrens’ story is a good reminder to ask yourself “How healthy am I?”

You can answer that question with an easy four-minute online quiz at: aurorabaycare.com/assessments

That’ll give you a quick glance at your personal risk factors and can even estimate your five-year and lifetime risks of developing breast cancer.

For more information, visit: aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com