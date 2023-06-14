GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like many people, De Pere’s Brandi Davis suffered from back pain but wasn’t ready for a surgical intervention. So, the comprehensive care team at Aurora BayCare Medical Center connected her to their Chiropractic Care Team, which she says changed her life.

“I walk the dogs like three times a day, activities with my kids, playing at the park,” Davis explained.

This busy mother of three is always on the go. So, when debilitating back pain had her bed ridden for days, she knew she had to do something.

“I was in so much pain, I could barely walk or stand,” she recalled. “I was in bed for like three days, literally had to crawl to the bathroom.”

Pain medications can help, but as a school bus driver carrying precious cargo, Davis wouldn’t consider that option.

“You need to stay alert. You can’t be medicated,” she explained. “I love my job. I would never do anything to jeopardize the kids.”

At just 36 years old, Davis wasn’t quite ready for the option of back surgery and all that comes with it.

“There’s all that down time and you can’t go to work and you need to be able to support your family if you have kids,” she said.

Fortunately, AuroraBayCare’s collaborative care team included another option.

“What we like to see, almost immediately, is an improvement in range of motion and reduction in pain,” said Dr. Martin Jacobson with Aurora BayCare Chiropractic Care.

Jacobson was able to relieve Davis’s pain by manipulating the area adjacent to her herniated disc to release the pressure on her nerve root, which was causing such severe pain.

“We were able to gradually nudge that tissue back into place,” Jacobson explained. “Her symptoms improved and she’s doing much better.”

The results?

“I feel amazing,” Davis said. “I’m very, very thankful.”

Davis is so thrilled with her new mobility and pain free lifestyle, she wants to sing the praises of Dr. Jacobson and chiropractic care.

“With Dr. Jacobson’s help, and Ellen my physical therapist, I’m almost 100 percent,” she said.

Davis wants to spread the message for others who may be facing back surgery like she was, there are other options to consider. From chiropractic care and physical therapy to pain management, even neurosurgery, if that’s what’s required, it’s all part of Aurora BayCare’s collaborative care approach.

“They’re all here to help you,” Davis said.

If you’re someone who suffers from back pain and needs to find relief, go to: aurorabaycare.com/assessments to take an online back and neck assessment and learn more about spine health.