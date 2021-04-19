Foods & Fads: New trends impacting hearts and health

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Plant-based burgers, CBD, and low-calorie alcohols made big splashes in 2020, but what are the newest foods and fads making headlines and impacting waistlines?

Move over kale! Kelp is the latest food trend. Not only is it packed with Vitamin B and calcium, but it is also great for the environment. It requires no fertilizer to grow and helps keep water clean by removing nutrients that causes algae blooms. Microgreens are also a trend to be on the lookout for. These multicolored baby counterparts of plants like carrots and broccoli can have four to 40 times the nutrients of their mature counterparts. You’ve heard of probiotics, but what about postbiotics? They are essentially the waste products of probiotics. Postbiotics are being looked into for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, and the ability to boost the immune system. Postbiotics can be found in kefir, sauerkraut, sourdough bread, and kimchi. A new buzzword for those trying to give up their nightly cocktail, mocktails with adaptogens. Adaptogens are calming herbal pharmaceuticals that counteract the effects of stress in the body. They naturally help you unwind at the end of a hard day.

Foods that are environmentally friendly are expected to make an impact in 2021. Food production accounts for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions. Organizations, such as Cool Food, are helping customers identify food with a low carbon footprint.

Source:

https://www.today.com/food/these-will-be-biggest-healthy-food-trends-2021-according-dietitian-t203476