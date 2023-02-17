ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Fifty two percent of women and 60 percent of men reported not being morning people. Studies show that genetics have nothing to do with the time of day we are most alert. Sleep specialists from Stanford University claim that while we all have genetic tendency to prefer morning or night, anyone can wake up earlier and enjoy doing so.

One way to better start your morning is to start with music. Starting your morning with music you enjoy releases dopamine in the brain and creates a happy feeling. Spotify’s data team found the ideal wakeup song should build gradually, be positive, and have a strong beat. Some of the top wake me up songs include Coldplay’s Viva la Vida, St. Lucia’s Elevate, and Aviciis’s Wake Me Up.

While some need a caffeine kick, others may need aroma therapy. A study by Ohio State University showed that those who used aroma therapy for sleep improvement showed effective for 95 percent of its participants.

Lastly, drop the temperature in your bedroom. The national sleep foundation states that the best temperature for quality sleep and feeling rested in the morning is 67 degrees.

Experts say stay away from scrolling at least an hour before bed too. If you can’t put away devices completely, limit your exposure as blue light can offset circadian rhythms and disrupt sleep and wake quality.