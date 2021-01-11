Hangover help, science–backed remedies that work

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The holiday season we celebrated recently is often a good reminder that too much fun can lead to a painful next day. Hangovers can cause vomiting, sweating, headaches, nausea, dehydration, and more. But are there some ways to help ease the discomfort?

‘Tis the season for a little eggnog and champagne. But the morning after can be anything but fun! Science says to hydrate with water and an electrolyte supplement. Consuming around four alcoholic drinks can eliminate up to 33 ounces of water from your body! Eating a good breakfast can also normalize your blood sugar levels, which could lessen your discomfort.

One study found red ginseng reduced blood alcohol levels and hangover severity. Prickly pear extract decreased symptoms and cut the risk of hangover severity in half. And there’s some evidence that ginger combined with brown sugar and tangerine extract could improve symptoms. But the one thing not to do? Not drink any water or eat anything. Another trick to skip—the old “hair of the dog.” Drinking during a hangover can be dangerous. Vital organs, including your liver, need time to repair!

Most experts recommend that you should avoid alcohol for at least 48 hours after heavy drinking. Interestingly, darker-hued drinks, such as bourbon, red wine, and rum, are more likely to cause a hangover because they contain higher concentrations of compounds called congeners.