How to not overeat this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– True or false…. most people gain 5-7 pounds over the holidays? That’s false! Several studies now show that most people gain just a pound from thanksgiving to new year’s. But a report in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that most adults never lose that extra pound, you can see how that adds up over the years. Your best bet is to avoid gaining the pound. There are some simple swaps to do at your next holiday party to help you not gain weight.

‘Tis the season to eat! You don’t want to deprive yourself, but you can make wiser choices.

“So, a good strategy would be to stick to the foods that are really special for that time of year.” Explains nutritionist, Sarah Kirchner.

First, keep your drink calories in check. One cup of eggnog has 350 calories. Swap it with new almond-milk-nog with just 70 calories.

Lower calorie choices also include red wine or, even better… champagne. Also, don’t overdo the appetizers. Artichoke, spinach, and onion dip are holiday must-haves but swap out the sour cream for plain low-fat Greek yogurt. Cup for cup you’ll save 180 calories and nutritionists say shrimp is always a low-calorie option, with just 25 calories per piece. According to the calorie control council a typical holiday meal is 3,000 calories, which is 500 to 1,000 calories over what a woman and man should consume in a day. Your best bet, swap the casseroles for the fresh, steamed, or baked veggies.

Which pie would you pick? Pumpkin is the way to go!

Kirchner explains, “If we keep our portions in check than that can help to make the overall meal stay a little more balanced.”

One more tip… instead of cozying up with a cup of hot chocolate, try some cinnamon tea, it has a lot less calories and may even help to decrease blood sugar.