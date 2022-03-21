Terry Street says the hyperbaric oxygen therapy he received at Aurora Baycare Medical Center was literally a life-saver.

Street’s treatment was part of a major milestone for the healthcare center, so when asked how he felt about being the patient who received the 8,000th treatment, his response was…well, typically Terry.

“They said ‘Whoa, you’re the 8,000th guy to go through the hyperbaric chamber!’ I said, ‘What? Do I get flowers…dinner… something?’,” Street said with a chuckle. He loves to laugh…. but his condition before hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment was no joke.

“It makes a mess,” Street described. “I was bleeding all over the place. I had to have five transfusions.”

What Street is describing is radio necrosis, a devastating side effect of the treatment that saved him from prostate cancer nearly two decades ago.

“Radiation therapy used in cancers is used for making blood vessels narrow, thus starving the cancer of its blood supply,” explained Dr. Roland Moreno with Aurora BayCare Hyperbaric Medicine and Wound Care. “Unfortunately, that’ll also occur to the tissues that this radiation passes through.”

With the soft tissue breakdown, Street’s bladder was filling with blood.

“I mean it would buckle me over. I had to go in the ambulance many times,” Street said. “I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t stand up, I mean, the pain was so intense.”

Facing the removal of his bladder and being catheterized for the rest of his life, Street didn’t hesitate when doctors at Aurora BayCare suggested trying hyperbaric oxygen therapy to heal his soft tissue wounds.

“Get me in there! Let’s go, fire it up!,” Street recalled. “Suck the air outta this thing and pump in oxygen.”

Hyperbaric oxygen or HBO therapy works by promoting the growth of new blood vessels, a process called angiogenesis, by infusing the body with concentrated oxygen. Simply put…

“Our bodies need oxygen to heal wounds,” explained Steve Mayer, Aurora BayCare Hyperbaric Safety Officer.

Once tissues have the oxygen they need, new blood vessels grow. The body begins to heal itself. Sometimes, even from old wounds.

“When you’re able to heal somebody’s wound that they’ve had, in some cases for years, it’s like taking the proverbial thorn out of the lion’s paw,” Mayer described. “It’s very rewarding.”

In the 16 years Aurora BayCare’s been using the HBO chamber in Green Bay, Doctors say they’ve seen it contribute to amazing advancements in healthcare. From saving both arms on a woman facing double amputation.

“…and just to boot she was actually the organist for her congregation!,” said Mayer.

…to completely altering the path a young man faced after being crushed by a skid steer.

“Two months later this man is walking without prosthetics or even a brace,” Moreno recalled. “To me that was the most gratifying save.”

As for Terry, being the 8,000th hyperbaric patient is the last time he says he’s even had to see a doctor. He says he’s just glad to be a part of advancing science… even if he didn’t get the flowers.

“I want to be healthy,” Street said, “but I believe everybody else should be able to benefit from what I benefited from.”

HBO therapy is used to treat various conditions from carbon monoxide poisoning to frostbite, even diabetic wounds that won’t heal.

Aurora BayCare marked the hyperbaric treatment milestone as part of their 20th anniversary of advancing healthcare in our community.



If you’d like more information, go to aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app. You can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com