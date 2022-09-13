Ashley Fenderson was only 29 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, leaving her devastated that she may never be able to have a child of her own.

Not only did her team of doctors at Aurora BayCare Medical Center save her life, they also shared in her shock and joy just three months after her last round of chemotherapy, when her pregnancy test came back positive!

Two-year-old Lexi can only be described as a miracle child.

A proud stepmother of a little boy, Ashley Fenderson longed for a child of her own.

“We had been trying to have kids for two years,” Fenderson shared.

Then, just one month shy of her 30th birthday, Fenderson received some heartbreaking news.

“It was ovarian cancer,” she said.

Like many women, Fenderson attributed her symptoms, fatigue and bloating as part of her monthly cycle.

“In hindsight I was having symptoms for probably two years, but I chalked it up to female problems

Gynecologic oncologist Dr. Elizabeth Dickson with Aurora BayCare says that common misunderstanding is precisely what makes ovarian cancer such a challenge.

“The problem with ovarian cancer is that the signs are very similar to totally normal things that women have on a daily basis,” Dickson explained.

Fenderson had surgery to remove one ovary, but she wasn’t out of the woods yet.

“Not only did the ovary have cancer cells but it had started to progress into my abdominal fluids,” Fenderson said.

Fenderson says two fertility specialists and Dr. Dickson all agreed she would need further treatment to beat this cancer. She says she was told it was actually the chemotherapy, not the cancer itself, that would put her fertility in jeopardy.

“All three of them said more than likely I wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally,” Fenderson said.

However, Dickson says they did structure that chemotherapy to spare Fenderson’s fertility as much as possible.

“We did a certain kind of chemo she got once every three weeks, so it wasn’t daily, it wasn’t weekly,” she explained.

Dickson also says in just the last few years, new recommendations have come out to help women battling cancer hold on their hope of one day having children.

“There are different medications we can use that will actually shut down the ovary while you’re on chemo to try to preserve it for after you get off the chemo,” Dickson said.

But when Fenderson began feeling those same bloating and fatigued symptoms again right after she finished chemo, she feared the worst.

“In my head I was saying, ‘The cancer’s back, but let’s just take the {pregnancy} test to rule it out,’” Fenderson recalled.

Fearing the worst… she actually got the best.

“It said ‘pregnant’ and I sat there stunned for a minute,” said Fenderson.

She wasn’t the only one who was stunned.

“The reason we were freaking out was because you had just finished chemo!,” said Dickson as the two reminisced together at a follow up appointment.

There’s certainly no denying proof like little Lexington, named after the first place her mom and dad travelled together while dating. Although that name has now taken on a whole new meaning.

“I did a little research and found there was a Battle of Lexington,” Fenderson explained. “Ironically, it was fought on April 19th, the day I was diagnosed with cancer. She’s my little warrior that’s for sure.” she added. “Don’t be surprised if she rules the world.”