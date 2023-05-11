GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you think you have a busy schedule, Green Bay’s Molly LaBine may help put things into perspective.

As a single mom, LaBine dedicates all her time and energy into making sure her 8-year-old daughter, Emma, has a great life. That includes working full time as an I.C.U. nurse as well as going to school to earn one more degree on her way to her doctorate!

As you can imagine, finding time to go to the gym and make sure she was eating a healthy diet, took a back seat at times.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘Oh, it’s a really bad day, so I’ll stop and get something bad to eat or have some wine when I get home.’”

Like many of us, LaBine knew she wasn’t making the healthiest choices, but sometimes life just gets in the way. When she finally did get some time to herself, LaBine says her motivation was M.I.A.

“I realized on my days off work I was very tired,” LaBine explained. “I didn’t want to do anything.”

It wasn’t until a major life event forced her to slow down that she had the time to take a good look at her lifestyle.

“My grandma passed away and while we were going through our photos for her funeral, I noticed there weren’t a lot of photos of us together,” LaBine said.

Deep down, she knew the reason she’d been avoiding the camera.

“I wasn’t comfortable with myself. I had a lot of body image issues,” LaBine explained. “After she passed, I realized it was time for me to make some changes in my life.”

LaBine started working with registered dietician, Linsay Fencl through a wellness nutrition program, part of Aurora BayCare’s comprehensive sports medicine services.

“This service is new to Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine,” Fencl explained. “You don’t need insurance or a doctor’s rereferral. Just call the front desk to schedule an appointment.”

Fencil has been working with LaBine on making lifestyle changes encompassing all five components of a healthy lifestyle: sleep, stress management, nutrition, hydration and exercise.

“She’s really taken in the whole lifestyle approach, instead of just the weight loss,” Fencl explained.

Fencil says the key to adopting a healthier lifestyle is to break it down into small, manageable pieces. For example, just start by getting a good night’s sleep and drinking enough water. Then, add exercise and nutrition when you’re ready.

“I want people to comfortably build lifestyle habits that they can maintain long term for a lifetime,” Fencl said.

Even if you have a schedule as busy as LaBine’s.

“One of the biggest things for her, with being a single mom and going to school and working a crazy shift, was preparing ahead of time,” said Fencl.

LaBine says just taking the time to do that one thing has been a game-changer.

“We’re constantly busy,” LaBine said. “So, having quick and easy but healthy options has really made a huge change for us.”

“Us” includes La Bine’s daughter, Emma, who’s tastes have changed right along with her mom’s. How many eight-year-olds do you know who say they love vegetables?

“I love vegetables,” Emma said. “Even better than our unhealthy stuff.”

LaBine’s small changes have yielded some big results.

“As of my weigh-in this morning, I’ve lost 56 pounds,” LaBine shared.

LaBine says she now has more energy for a favorite Mother’s Day tradition.

“One of the things Emma and I like to do on Mother’s Day is to bring all the women important in our life flowers,” explained LaBine.

While they’ll have one less bouquet to deliver this year, La Bine says her grandmother will be with them all the way.

“I know she would be very proud,” said LaBine.