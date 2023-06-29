MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, the Michigan Veterans Homes D.J. Jacobetti held their 26th Annual Golf Outing to support member life enrichment activities.

“It is a fundraiser for us, but it is also a community event,” said Ryan Engle, Director of Development and Strategic Engagement for MVH. “It is special for many reasons, the dollars that come in and support the work that we do is incredible, but it is also bringing community out.”

All proceeds from today’s event will be going towards supporting the veterans that they provide skilled nursing care to, and the life enrichment activities that are provided at the home.

“From generosity and private support, we are able to above and beyond and do so many cool things for the veterans we serve,” said Engle. “From smaller events like pizza parties, to big summer fish fry’s and concerts in our parking lot because of private donations and sponsorships. We bring a trout pond into our parking lot every year so our veterans can fish, and there is a carnival.”