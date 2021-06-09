New multidisciplinary breast cancer clinic in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – When it comes to detecting and preventing breast cancer, patients want answers right away. Now, a new clinic at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay allows patients to see multiple specialists, in a one-day visit, without the wait for treatment to begin.

The first Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic at Aurora Baycare is Thursday, June 10th. It’s something patients, as well as providers, have been enthusiastically anticipating.

“I’m very excited,” said Dr. Cynthia Chao, a breast surgeon with Aurora BayCare. “Usually people will make it to the Breast Clinic and then from there we refer to Genetics or Oncology to talk about chemo, or I’ll counsel myself.”

Not anymore; now, multiple breast cancer specialists can evaluate patients and make a treatment plan during a one-day visit. There’s no need to schedule many appointments on different days or put off starting treatment.

“When they come to our Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic they actually can meet everybody, the specialists themselves,” said Chao.

Specialists like Genetic Counselor Amy Schoenebeck.

“My specialty is people who have a known predisposition, so a genetic finding that increases the risk and that usually passed down through the family,” explained Schoenebeck.

However, Schoenebeck and Chao both say it’s not just people with a family history of breast cancer who should take advantage of this new clinic.

“Ninety percent of patients do not have a mutation or strong family history,” Chao pointed out. “They think, ‘Oh, it’s the pandemic and I don’t have any family history. I’ll just skip it this year,’ but in reality they are in the 90% of people and those are the women that should be screened.”

Breast cancer is not the only family cancer history that could put you at a higher risk.

“When we’re looking at a family history; prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer are all things that might raise red flags,” said Schoenebeck.

Providers say this new clinic is one more way Aurora BayCare is working toward patients’ all-around wellness.



“Really allowing us to do more personalized medicine,” said Scheonebeck. “It’s just another piece of the puzzle to figure out what are the risks and what can we do to help decrease the risks.

The Multidisciplinary High Risk Breast Cancer Clinic will be held on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of each month, starting June 10, 2021.

For more information on breast cancer prevention and risk assessment, call Aurora BayCare 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com