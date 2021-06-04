PAO preserves the hip

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — May is Arthritis Awareness month and hip dysplasia is one of the leading causes of hip arthritis. Hip dysplasia is a condition where the ball and socket joint of the hip does not properly form in utero or throughout childhood. Currently every newborn in the U.S. is examined for hip dysplasia, but if not properly diagnosed and treated, hip problems can arise years or even decades later. Ivanhoe has details on how doctors are preserving patients’ hips and reducing their need for a later hip replacement.

Forty-one-year-old Dot Lambsheadroche works out to keep her bones healthy and strong. But growing up, that was not always easy. As a baby Dot was diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

“They caught mine when I was about 14 months when I was trying to walk,” shared Dot.

Surgery and a full-body cast helped correct Dot’s hip dysplasia. But 40 years later, Dot’s hips were bothering her so much that even walking became a hassle.

“My quality of life was such as that I was no longer able to walk. So, it became this ridiculous thing where the family would walk and then mom would drive,” Dot explained.

She tried acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, and nothing worked.

“The reason why it’s a problem is it’s one of the leading causes of hip arthritis,” said Joel Williams, MD, a hip surgeon & orthopedic trauma for Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.

Dr. Williams recommended a periacetabular osteotomy, or PAO surgery.

“That procedure is designed to make some cuts around the hip socket and position it to a more normal location,” Dr. Williams stated.

The surgery decreases hip pain, improves hip function, and stops the damage occurring inside the joint that can lead to hip arthritis over time.

Dr. Williams continued, “The main purpose is to preserve the hip joint for as long as possible.”

For Dot, who had the surgery, that was good news.

“My pain is significantly less. I got to keep my joint,” smiled Dot.

Now this mother of three is able to keep up with her kids.

One in ten hip replacements are because of hip dysplasia. Hip dysplasia is more common in girls than in boys and some risk factors for hip dysplasia includes being the first born and being born breeched.

