Psoriasis: Finding comfort in your own skin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 7.5 million U.S. adults suffer from psoriasis, a chronic skin condition.

For one woman from the Town of Oconto, psoriasis had become a costly and ineffective battle, impacting nearly every area of her life; even stealing the joy from her love of the outdoors. Until a dermatologist at Aurora Baycare Medical Center helped her feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I’m an outdoors person and I love to be outside, but it was hard to do that,” said Eileen Hermus-Gossen, from the Town of Oconto.

Hermus-Gossun remembers always wearing long sleeves and pants outside, no matter how hot it was, to hide her psoriasis.

“Mostly for me it was just these very calcified, thick patches of skin,” Hermus-Gossun said. “it was very red. So I didn’t wear shorts for years and years and years.”

Living with psoriasis indoors had its own challenges.

“I was leaving literally 1/4 to 1/2 cup of skin on the floor every day,” Hermus-Gossun recalled. “It was like clouds of dust, all of this dry skin.”

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes a rapid buildup of skin cells. Eileen had tried every treatment imaginable, from costly home injections to less conventional ideas.

“The doctor at the time told me to use shortening, but don’t use butter flavored on my dry skin,” Hermus-Gossun shared.

Eventually, Hermus-Gossun found Dr. Daniel Hertel, a dermatologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

“With Eileen, we were able to first establish a relationship,” Hertel said.

That was important to Eileen and something she said was lacking in her previous care.

“He spent a lot of time with me,” Hermus-Gossun explained. “When I first went in, I was probably there an hour where we talked about my goals, what were my issues.”

Together, Eileen and Dr. Hertel came up with a treatment plan involving topical ointments and injections done in the Dr.s office a few times a year

“Within four months, I was very much clearer,” Hermus-Gossun said.

A solution for her psoriasis that not only pleased them both….

“I’ve been really thrilled by the response Eileen has had to her treatments,” said Hertel.

…but passed the ultimate test.

“I feel better about myself,” Hermus-Gossun said. “I actually bought new shorts and skirts this last summer so I could wear them.”

In fact, Hermus-Gossun wasn’t the only one who noticed the difference.

“My friend Amy said, ‘Look at her legs, what great legs she has!’,” Hermus-Goosun chuckled.

Aurora BayCare’s dermatologists and skincare providers care for skin through any life stage or concern. If you’d like more information go to aurorabaycare.com or use their LiveWell app, you can always just give them a call too: 1-866-938-0035 or email: healthwatch@aurorabaycare.com