Relieving back pain with NADIA

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— There are seven million people who have severe sacroiliac, or SI joint pain, in America. The SI joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since SI pain can mimic other conditions, like a herniated disc, or hip problem.

These small steps for Anthony Mitchell … are a giant leap in the right direction.

“So many years of dealing with pain and putting you in a state of depression where you just want to end your life,” shared Anthony.

For 16 years Anthony had so much pain he could barely bend down and tie his shoes. But after many misdiagnoses, Thomas Freeman, MD, USF Health Tampa General Hospital honed in on this: the SI joint.

“Unfortunately, it’s been misdiagnosed in so many people for so long my average patient has had sacroiliac joint pain from anywhere from two years to 35 years,” explained Dr. Freeman.

Dr. Freeman had a solution for Anthony. A new procedure called Neurovascular Anticipating Distraction Interference Arthrodesis, or NADIA. Dr. Freeman inserted this device into the SI joint, which encourages bone to fuse to it, lessening the pain. During the procedure, surgeons approach the joint from the posterior, or behind, instead of the side, which Dr. Freeman says means less risk.

“It seems to be very reliable in our first few patients where we’ve done it,” continued Dr. Freeman.

Now, Dr. Freeman is hoping he can help more patients like Anthony put a stop to SI joint pain without being stuck with it.

“I tell anyone that’s dealing with what I’m dealing with there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Anthony.

And hopefully, pain-free days ahead.

Dr. Freeman says the telltale signs that SI joint problems could be to blame for back pain are: pain in the buttock area that gets worse with sitting but also worse going from sitting to standing, laying on the left side, and walking up steps.

