Robotic laser blasts away fat

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— Of the more than 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2018, the second most popular was liposuction with over 240,000 surgeries. Patients with a BMI of 30 or lower are turning to these options to get rid of fat that they cannot otherwise, whether it be from lifestyle or health restrictions, lose.

For 31-year-old Holden Marable, any free time is time spent practicing his golf swing. For him, it’s the only thing that works to maintain his body and his confidence.

“For me, my flanks were definitely something I noticed working out, playing golf, doing stuff like that and anything I did to isolate it never seemed to work,” Holden told Ivanhoe.

That’s when Dr. Thomas Fiala introduced Holden to a new option using a laser and a robotic arm to melt away fat, rather than cutting it out.

Thomas Fiala, MD, a plastic surgeon at Fiala Aesthetics, shared, “It essentially uses some laser energy to heat the fat that’s immediately underneath the skin and cause a process called apoptosis.”

Apoptosis refers to the natural cell death that occurs as organisms grow.

“We’re just sort of speeding up that process,” Dr. Fiala stated.

Meaning patients can go about their lives while the science works from within.

“That’s definitely why I decided to do the study because I thought this could be a way to achieve that which, no matter how much work I put into it, has been seemingly really hard to achieve,” Holden stated.

“What really is novel about this machine is the robotic arm. There isn’t any other body sculpting machine out there that combines a laser of this kind with a robotic arm,” Dr. Fiala elaborated.

Holden lost 40 percent fat over 13 weeks, and said he felt no pain during the treatment or recovery.

“It feels like someone’s kind of rolling a round brush. Pain is not even the word I would use it was just a feeling,” Holden noted.

Creating a safer future for cosmetic procedures.

While robotic units like EON can operate on their own, it is imperative that a laser trained professional is always supervising these procedures. Dr. Fiala says although the laser is invisible, it can severely damage the naked eye and protection must be worn at all times by everyone in the room including the doctor, medical staff, and patient.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Sabrina Broadbent, Producers; Roque Correa, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.