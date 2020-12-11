Santa safety – Should I stay or should I go?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We all want to see our families after a hard year, but is it safe yet? COVID cases are rising all over the country with over thirteen million infected. We all know it’s better to stay home than go out. But after months of isolation, is it safe to visit our loved ones for the holidays?

We made it to the holidays, but will you get to celebrate with your family this year? Before you decide whether to stay or go, first step: evaluate your needs and risks. What are the ages of the family members traveling and where are you heading? Older members have higher risk while younger members are more likely to carry COVID asymptomatically. Before gathering, get tested. While airlines have made sure planes are safe, airports and other passengers can be high-risk variables. If possible, driving is the safest option. And when it’s finally time to celebrate, be sure to stay outside or in well ventilated areas.

Always wear a mask and increase distance when eating. Consider having a best mask contest to make it more fun for everyone! Also, it’s best not to stay in the same house. Consider an AirBNB or rental nearby. And if you still don’t know what to do, check out this interactive tool. Just scroll over the county you are in, put in how many people will be at the party, and it will let you know your risk of getting COVID.

Remember masks not only protect yourself, but they protect others as well. It only takes a moment to be exposed to the virus that is claiming hundreds of thousands of lives. So, even if you think your risk is low, wear one for grandma.